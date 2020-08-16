Rapp, Bro. Bernard, F.S.C.

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Sunday, August 9, 2020. Beloved son of the late Vincent H. and Catherine Rapp; loving brother of Louann (Bill) Voss; dear uncle, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Funeral Mass was held at Lewis University (Romeoville, IL). Private burial at Resurrection Cemetery (Affton, MO). Memorials to Adopt a Student Program at Christian Brothers of the Midwest, 7650 South County Line Rd., Burr Ridge, IL 60527, appreciated. A service of KUTIS AFFTON Chapel.