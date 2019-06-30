Bernardine L. Huebner

Service Information
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Service
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
1:00 PM
Obituary
Huebner, Bernardine L. Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, June 26, 2019. Wife of late Leonard Huebner Jr.; mother of Linda (Bob) Bertol, George Huebner Sr., and late Leonard J. Huebner; grandma of 7, great grandma of 12; aunt, great aunt, great great aunt, cousin, friend of many and Hancock School Bell Award recipient. Visit. at Fey Funeral Home on Tues., July 2 from 10 a.m. until service at 1 p.m. Burial at JB Nat'l. Cemetery.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 30, 2019
