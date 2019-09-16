|
|
Meister, Bernice A.
(nee Dunlap) passed away on September 14, 2019. Beloved wife of the late George Meister; loving mother of Kenneth (Janet) Meister; cherished grandmother of Tracey (Jim) Nieters, Renee (Robert) Stevens and the late Brett Meister; great-grandmother of Lindsey (David) Russo, Ryan Nieters, Jake Stevens and Brett Stevens; great-great-grandmother of Kylie and Roman; our dear sister, aunt, cousin and friend.
Services: Visitation at KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY CHAPEL, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Tuesday, September 17, 5-8 p.m. with funeral service at 7:30 p.m. Interment Mount Hope Cemetery. Memorials to the APA or Humane Society appreciated.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sept. 16, 2019