Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
7:30 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
Bernice A. Meister

Bernice A. Meister Obituary

Meister, Bernice A.

(nee Dunlap) passed away on September 14, 2019. Beloved wife of the late George Meister; loving mother of Kenneth (Janet) Meister; cherished grandmother of Tracey (Jim) Nieters, Renee (Robert) Stevens and the late Brett Meister; great-grandmother of Lindsey (David) Russo, Ryan Nieters, Jake Stevens and Brett Stevens; great-great-grandmother of Kylie and Roman; our dear sister, aunt, cousin and friend.

Services: Visitation at KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY CHAPEL, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Tuesday, September 17, 5-8 p.m. with funeral service at 7:30 p.m. Interment Mount Hope Cemetery. Memorials to the APA or Humane Society appreciated.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sept. 16, 2019
