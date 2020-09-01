Shepherd, Bernice Hines

Bernice Hines Shepherd passed away in her sleep on August 25, 2020, in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. Bernice was born in Nokomis, Illinois on April 14, 1925, the third of four children of Joseph and Agnes Hines. She grew up in Jacksonville and attended Illinois College, where she majored in History and was graduated first in her class and Phi Beta Kappa.

It was at Illinois College that Bernice met her future husband, John C. Shepherd, who had come home to Illinois from service in the United States Marine Corps in the South Pacific in World War II. They married and moved to St. Louis. Bernice worked as a legal secretary while John attended St. Louis University School of Law. Bernice and John raised their family and lived happily together in St. Louis until his death in 1993. She moved to Florida in 2006 and was an important part of the lives of son Bill, daughter-in-law Caroline and young grandsons Jack and James.

Bernice was active in the community, serving as President of the Missouri Historical Society Auxiliary and working with non-profits in the US and UK with the Evelyn Newman Group. She helped local clients like the development of The Butterfly House (now part of the Missouri Botanical Garden) and the St. Louis University Library Associates, and international clients including the Royal Oak Foundation, supporting the preservation efforts of the National Trust of England, Wales & Northern Ireland. She was a faithful volunteer for local charities and was very engaged in her sons' schools. She was also very active in her parish church and volunteered with Catholic Charities. Bernice was a loving and devoted wife and mother whose intellect and grace contributed importantly to her family and to John's career as a lawyer in St. Louis and, ultimately, as President of the American Bar Association.

Bernice is survived by her sister, Marjory Novel of Albuquerque, NM; sons Michael Shepherd of Palo Alto, CA and William Shepherd of Palm Beach Gardens, FL; grandchildren Elizabeth, Katie, Jack and James; and great-grandchildren Charlie, Abigail and Margot.