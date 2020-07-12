1/
Bernice M. Noel
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bernice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Noel, Bernice M.

(nee Heuer) Fortified with the Sacraments of the Holy Mother Church Friday, July 10, 2020. Beloved wife of the late LeRoy A. Noel; loving mother of Judith (Albert) Camigliano, Janice (Christopher) Holland, Mary (Michael) Acker, LeRoy D. (Malia) Noel; dear grandmother of Meghan (Eric), Meredith, Lauren (Danny), Kiersten (Blake) and Evan; dear great-grandmother of Alexander, Olivia and Julian; dear sister, aunt, cousin, and friend.

Services: Service Tues., July 14, 10:15am at Buchholz Mortuary West, 2211 Clarkson Rd. (at Wilson) 63017. Visitation 9am-10:15am. Interment Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post - Dispatch on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
14
Visitation
09:00 - 10:15 AM
Buchholz West Mortuary
Send Flowers
JUL
14
Service
10:15 AM
Buchholz West Mortuary
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Buchholz West Mortuary
2211 Clarkson Rd
Chesterfield, MO 63017
(636) 532-2400
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved