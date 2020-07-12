1/
Noel, Bernice M.
(nee Heuer) Fortified with the Sacraments of the Holy Mother Church Friday, July 10, 2020. Beloved wife of the late LeRoy A. Noel; loving mother of Judith (Albert) Camigliano, Janice (Christopher) Holland, Mary (Michael) Acker, LeRoy D. (Malia) Noel; dear grandmother of Meghan (Eric), Meredith, Lauren (Danny), Kiersten (Blake) and Evan; dear great-grandmother of Alexander, Olivia and Julian; dear sister, aunt, cousin, and friend.
Services: Service Tues., July 14, 10:15am at Buchholz Mortuary West, 2211 Clarkson Rd. (at Wilson) 63017. Visitation 9am-10:15am. Interment Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.