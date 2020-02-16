St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
BOPP CHAPEL
10610 MANCHESTER RD
Kirkwood, MO 63122
(314) 965-7680
Resources
More Obituaries for Bernice Roemer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bernice Ziegler Roemer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bernice Ziegler Roemer Obituary

Roemer, Bernice Ziegler

Age 97, passed away peacefully on February 13, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Chester "Chet" E. Roemer for 68 years. Chet was a WWII veteran, Senior V.P. of HOK, and a Fellow in the AIA. Dear mother of Robert (Paula) Roemer, Scot (Christiane) Romer, and the late Barbara Susan Roemer. Dear grandmother of Christopher, Justin (Cynthia), Kevin, and Brooke. Dear aunt, cousin, and friend to many.

Bernice was the daughter of the late Homer (Hulda) F. Ziegler, who was a Vice President and member of the board of directors of Anheuser-Busch. Bernice graduated from Washington University with a master's degree in Zoology. She was a docent for the St. Louis Art Museum for 50 years and a member of the Webster Groves Presbyterian Church for 70 years. She enjoyed world travel and had many friendships over her life. She was beloved by many throughout her life.

Services: Private interment at New St. Marcus Cemetery. Arrangements by Bopp Chapel.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bernice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of BOPP CHAPEL
Download Now