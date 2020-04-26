Austermann, Bernyce J. (nee Roewe) on 4/19/2020. Childhood sweetheart and beloved bride for 70 years of Elmer Austermann, Jr.; dear mother of Kathleen (Dr. William) Bumberry; loving grandmother of Dr. Laura (Steve) Schuman and Meghan Bumberry; great-grandmother of three. Mrs. Austermann was a retired insurance broker, a former First Lady of The Missouri-Arkansas Kiwanis District and The Kiwanis International Children's Fund. Memorial Mass was held for immediate family. www.hutchensfuneralhomes.com
Published in Post - Dispatch on Apr. 26, 2020.