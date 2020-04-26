Bernyce J. Austermann
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Bernyce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Austermann, Bernyce J. (nee Roewe) on 4/19/2020. Childhood sweetheart and beloved bride for 70 years of Elmer Austermann, Jr.; dear mother of Kathleen (Dr. William) Bumberry; loving grandmother of Dr. Laura (Steve) Schuman and Meghan Bumberry; great-grandmother of three. Mrs. Austermann was a retired insurance broker, a former First Lady of The Missouri-Arkansas Kiwanis District and The Kiwanis International Children's Fund. Memorial Mass was held for immediate family. www.hutchensfuneralhomes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post - Dispatch on Apr. 26, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved