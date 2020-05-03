Enfield, Bert Wednesday, April 29, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Hilda Enfield; father of Sarah Enfield and Toni Buzan. Brother, uncle and friend to many. World War II veteran, member of United Steelworkers of America, American Legion Post 0208, lifetime member of The Independent Order of Odd Fellows, long time member of the Board of Directors of Granite City Credit Union, avid ambassador for the St Louis Honor Flight. www.colliersfuneralhome.com Services will be private.
Published in Post - Dispatch on May 3, 2020.