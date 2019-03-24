Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bert Schneider. View Sign

Schneider, Bert passed at his home in Spring, Texas on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at the age of 59, after a year-long battle with cancer. Bert was preceded in death by his father Walter, survived by his mother Rosemary, and sister Barb, cousins and many friends. He followed his graduation from Kirkwood High School to Missouri State in Springfield, where he was a Sigma Phi Epsilon member. Bert had a successful sales career, spending his most recent 30 years in Texas. Avid golfer, traveler and dog lover. His generosity and friendship touched the lives of many. Services: A Memorial service is scheduled for Friday, March 29th at 2 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church of Kirkwood, 100 E. Adams, Kirkwood, MO 63122. Memorial donations in memory of Bert may be made to .

