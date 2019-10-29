Schweizer, Bert II

October 21, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Elizabeth Wolff Schweizer. Dear father of Bert (Laurie) Schweizer III, Tom (Sheri) Schweizer, and Betsy (Dan) Breckenridge. Loving grandfather of Abagail (Jeff) Small, Adam (Becky) Schweizer, Zac (Stacy) Schweizer, Carolyn (Brett) Rubenstein, Katie (Todd) Weinhaus, Elizabeth (Ken White) Breckenridge, Tim Breckenridge, and Kenley Breckenridge. Beloved great-grandfather of Riley, William and Harper Small, Easton and Avery Schweizer, Jackson and Piper Rubenstein, Madison and Chase Weinhaus and Ari White. Beloved son of the late Albert and Esther Schweizer. Our dear relative and friend.

Services: A private family service was held. Contributions in his memory may be made to the Foundation for Barnes-Jewish Hospital - ATTN: Bert Schweizer Tribute, 1001 Highlands Plaza Drive West, Suite 140, St. Louis MO 63110. (http://www.FoundationBarnesJewish.org) or to the .

