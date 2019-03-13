Bertha Wohldmann

Wohldmann, Bertha Birdie (Keeven), 89, fortified with the Sacraments of the Holy Mother Church on March 10, 2019. Beloved wife of 67 yrs., to Charles Wohldmann; loving mother and mother-in-law of Glennon, Allen (Jan), Randy, Gail (Tony) Sztukowski, and Gary (Barb); cherished grandmother of 9, and great-grandmother of 4; dear sister, aunt, cousin and friend of many. Services: Funeral procession Friday, March 15th, 9:15 a.m. from HUTCHENS Mortuary to St. Angela Merici for a 10 a.m. Mass. Visitation, Thursday 4-8 p.m. Interment Sacred Heart Cemetery
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 13, 2019
