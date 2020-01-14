Mahoney, Bertrand Herman

Passed away peacefully on January 8, 2020. He was born on July 29, 1922, the eldest of three sons of Patrick and Louise (known as Lulu) Mahoney. He left school in his teens to support his family after his father's death, working first in FDR's Civilian Conservation Corps and then as an assembler at the Frank Adam Electric factory. He enlisted in the Navy after Pearl Harbor and became a radioman in the Navy air corps, flying antisubmarine missions over the Mediterranean. After the war, he returned to Frank Adam Electric while studying at night to become a journeyman electrician. He ultimately worked on many large construction projects, several of which (including the Gateway Arch) still dot the St. Louis skyline. He was a lifelong Cardinals fan and when not at the ballpark followed nearly every game on radio or television. In 1957, he married Mary Jane Gubser. They had nearly 60 happy years together before her death in 2017. Bert was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Frank and Paul, sister-in-law Alma, son-in-law George Sullens Jr., and his beloved wife Mary. He is survived by his son Paul and daughter-in-law Julia, daughter Michelle Sullens, and son Craig; grandchildren Brendan and Matthew Mahoney, George Sullens III, and Amy Henke; great-grandchildren Evan, Leah and Brooke Henke; and brother-in-law Dr. John Gubser.

Services: Visitation Thursday, January 16, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary, 6464 Chippewa St. Private family interment to follow. Bert's family expresses its deepest gratitude for the kind and sympathetic care he received from Alexian Brothers Lansdowne Village and Mercy South Hospice. If desired, memorial donations may be made to either of those organizations or to any veterans' organization. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook at www.hoffmeistercolonial.com