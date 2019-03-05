Duane, Beth Ann (nee Rausch) Baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection, Sun., March 3, 2019. Beloved wife of Robert E. Duane; dear mother and mother-in-law of Marie (Mike) Ubben, Kevin (Erin) Duane, Catherine Ann Duane, Beth Ann (Kevin) Bowles and Ann (Edward) Fitzgerald; loving grandmother of Mitchell (Tina) Politowski, Jesse Politowski, DCM, Sarah (David) Wood, Joseph and Robert Ubben, Ryan Bowles, Christine (John) Cayer, Dylan Bowles, Valeri and Rachel Fitzgerald and great-grandmother of Noah, Abigail, Miles, Easton, Cecilia and Dominic; dear sister of Michael (Mary) Rausch, Christine (Arthur) Waring and Jacqueline Rausch; our dear sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend. Services: Funeral from the ORTMANN STIPANOVICH Funeral Home, 12444 Olive Blvd., Creve Coeur, Fri., March 8, 9:30 a.m. to St. Richard Church for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Thursday. Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home osfuneralhomes.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 5, 2019