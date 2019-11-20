Daniels, Bette Lee

Daniels, Bette Lee (nee Lorenzen).

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, passed away peacefully in her sleep on October 24, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband Warren E. Daniels (1993), her sister Dorothy Weitkamp (1999), her sister Patricia Tindle (2008) and her brother Donald Lorenzen (2017). She was also preceded in death by her parents, Edgar & Dorothy Lorenzen.

She is survived by her five children and their families; Judith Durham (Douglas), Thomas Daniels (Lori Fragomeli), Geoffrey Daniels (Brenda Moore), Timothy Daniels (Eileen) and Jane Davis (Martin). She is also survived by many loving grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Her huge heart allowed room for her to love her family, her friends, her life and her Church. She will be remembered in this way. In true loving fashion, she donated her body to St. Louis University for medical research.

To celebrate her life, the family will be holding a Memorial Mass at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, November 23, 2019 at the Passionists Nuns Chapel, 15700 Clayton Road, Ellisville, MO 63011.

In lieu of flowers, a donation to a is preferred.