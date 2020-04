Amend, Betty (Elizabeth) A.

(nee Noonan) Peacefully died Friday, April 3, 2020. Beloved wife of the late John Amend; dear mother of Mary (Lee) Rand, Beth Amend, Nancy (Tom) Casten, Susan (Tom) McKinney, and the late Joan Amend. Dear grandmother, great-grandmother and aunt.

Services: A memorial service to be planned at a later date. Full obituary at boppchapel.com.