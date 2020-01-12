Betty A. Bosse

Obituary
Bosse, Betty A.

Asleep in Jesus on Tuesday, January 7, 2020. Beloved daughter of the late Gustav and Emilie Bosse; loving sister of Trudy (Lew) Cotton, Rosie (the late Bill) Miller; dearest aunt of 6, great-aunt of 12 and friend to many.

Betty was a proud member of Delta Zeta Sorority, a world traveler, athletic, and enjoyed playing cards. She lived an active and fulfilling life. She is gone but never forgotten.

Services: A Memorial Service will be held, Saturday, January 18, 11 a.m. at Messiah Lutheran Church (2846 S. Grand Blvd., St. Louis 63118). Donations to the appreciated. Interment private.


Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 12, 2020
