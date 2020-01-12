Bosse, Betty A.

Asleep in Jesus on Tuesday, January 7, 2020. Beloved daughter of the late Gustav and Emilie Bosse; loving sister of Trudy (Lew) Cotton, Rosie (the late Bill) Miller; dearest aunt of 6, great-aunt of 12 and friend to many.

Betty was a proud member of Delta Zeta Sorority, a world traveler, athletic, and enjoyed playing cards. She lived an active and fulfilling life. She is gone but never forgotten.

Services: A Memorial Service will be held, Saturday, January 18, 11 a.m. at Messiah Lutheran Church (2846 S. Grand Blvd., St. Louis 63118). Donations to the appreciated. Interment private.