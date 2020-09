Omohundro, Betty A.

Peacefully on Sept. 23, 2020. Wife of the late Joseph Omohundro; mother of Carmen (Eric) Magness; grandmother of Kimberly Lane and Craig Grob; dear great grandmother, sister, stepmother, aunt, cousin and friend.

Services: Visitation Monday 9:30am with service to follow at 10am at St. Lucas Lutheran Church. Interment Private.