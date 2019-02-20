St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
Schonhoff, Betty A. (nee Elbert), fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, on Saturday, February 16, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Jerome A. Schonhoff; loving mother of Cynthia and Stephen Strawhun, Jerome and Cynthia Schonhoff, Barbara and Michael Yemm; devoted grandmother of Anthony and Brett, Timothy, Jacob and Brandon, and Elizabeth (Brett) and Michael; our dear sister, sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend to many. Services: Funeral from KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., on Friday, February 22, 9:15 a.m. to St. Simon The Apostle Catholic Church for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Masses or contributions to a appreciated. Visitation Thursday, 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 20, 2019
