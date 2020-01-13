|
|
Vogler, Betty Agnes
(nee Haley), baptized into the hope of Christ's resurrection, Saturday, January 11, 2020 at the age of 91.
Beloved wife of the late Richard Paul Vogler; loving mother of Carole (Gary Vivian) Vogler; Connie (Jim) Thorpe and Carla (Kevin) Doherty; cherished grandmother of Andrew (Melanie) Thorpe, Elise (Vitaliy) Kulik, Michael (Lucy) Hoff, Nicholas Doherty, Kevin Doherty, Katelyn Doherty and the late Jason Hoff; great-grandmother of Roland and Catherine Hoff; sister of Gineva Gravina and Patrick Haley; loving aunt, cousin and friend to many.
Services: Funeral Mass at St. Clare of Assisi Catholic Church - Ellisville, Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. Interment is Private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital. Visitation at the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Monday, January 13, 2020 from 4:00 until 8:00 p.m. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 13, 2020