Astroth, Betty (nee Hunt), passed away on June 17, 2019. Betty was born in December 1929, the only child of Myrtie and Kenneth Hunt. She is survived by daughters, Laurie Astroth of Kirkwood and Beth Garza, grandsons Gil Garza and Jay Garza, in Austin, Texas. Services: Visitation will be held Monday, June 24 from 9:00 to 10:30 a.m. at Bopp Chapel, 10610 Manchester Rd. Private burial to follow. Donations to Missouri Botanical Gardens in lieu of flowers would be appreciated.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 23, 2019