Barnum, Betty

of Lake Saint Louis, Missouri, passed away at the age of 90 on Tuesday, December 24, 2019. Betty is the daughter of the late David and Lenora King. She is survived by her devoted husband of 72 years; Marvin Barnum; loving mother of Douglas Barnum, the late Susan Barnum and the late Michael Barnum; treasured grandmother of Jason (Patricia) Bastunas, Nathan (Heather) Bastunas, Steven (Sonda) Bastunas, Brady (Jacquelyn) Barnum, and Brienne Runyon; cherished great-grandmother of six great-grandchildren; and dear sister of Margaret Ashpaugh and the late Dorothy Ward.

Betty's biggest joy was her family. One of the most significant and fondest memories that the family shared together was when she joined her husband Marvin when he had accepted a unique teaching opportunity. Betty and Marvin moved their young family to Ethiopia for two years, where she also served as secretary on the campus and a homemaker to her family while they worked, lived and explored Eastern Africa. The family created so many memories as a family in those two years, that it was remembered and talked about on a daily basis. Betty was active in Lake St Louis Real Estate for many years. She was dearly loved and will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Services: The family is being served by Baue Cave Springs, 3950 West Clay Street, St. Charles, MO where there will be a visitation on Monday, December 30, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. There will be a Graveside Service immediately after visitation at St. Charles Memorial Gardens, 3950 West Clay Street, St. Charles, MO. Visit Baue.com