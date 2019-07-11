Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Belline. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Belline, Betty (nee House), rose to be with God on July 8, 2019. Betty was a farm girl, talented seamstress, homemaker, game player, mom, nan, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, sister and the wonderful wife to Robert Belline for 71 Years. Betty was devoted to her church where she was the Financial Coordinator for 20 years, loved holding babies, or a glass of wine, telling stories about her family, helping others and being the matriarch. When Betty was dancing she was breathtaking, now she is dancing with the Angels. Services: There will be a Memorial Service for friends and family at Bonhomme Church, 14820 Conway Road at 11:00 am on Tuesday, July 16, 2019. A private burial will precede the Memorial Service. Refreshments and Betty's famous cookies will be served immediately after the service in The Bonhomme Commons. We want to thank the Friendship Village caregivers and Heartland Hospice workers at Friendship Village for all of their loving care to Betty. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to Bonhomme Church Sound Investment Music Department or The Chaplain Fund at Friendship Village Chesterfield. A service of the SCHRADER Funeral Home & Crematory. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at





Belline, Betty (nee House), rose to be with God on July 8, 2019. Betty was a farm girl, talented seamstress, homemaker, game player, mom, nan, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, sister and the wonderful wife to Robert Belline for 71 Years. Betty was devoted to her church where she was the Financial Coordinator for 20 years, loved holding babies, or a glass of wine, telling stories about her family, helping others and being the matriarch. When Betty was dancing she was breathtaking, now she is dancing with the Angels. Services: There will be a Memorial Service for friends and family at Bonhomme Church, 14820 Conway Road at 11:00 am on Tuesday, July 16, 2019. A private burial will precede the Memorial Service. Refreshments and Betty's famous cookies will be served immediately after the service in The Bonhomme Commons. We want to thank the Friendship Village caregivers and Heartland Hospice workers at Friendship Village for all of their loving care to Betty. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to Bonhomme Church Sound Investment Music Department or The Chaplain Fund at Friendship Village Chesterfield. A service of the SCHRADER Funeral Home & Crematory. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch from July 11 to July 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for St. Louis Post-Dispatch Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close