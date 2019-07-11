Belline, Betty (nee House), rose to be with God on July 8, 2019. Betty was a farm girl, talented seamstress, homemaker, game player, mom, nan, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, sister and the wonderful wife to Robert Belline for 71 Years. Betty was devoted to her church where she was the Financial Coordinator for 20 years, loved holding babies, or a glass of wine, telling stories about her family, helping others and being the matriarch. When Betty was dancing she was breathtaking, now she is dancing with the Angels. Services: There will be a Memorial Service for friends and family at Bonhomme Church, 14820 Conway Road at 11:00 am on Tuesday, July 16, 2019. A private burial will precede the Memorial Service. Refreshments and Betty's famous cookies will be served immediately after the service in The Bonhomme Commons. We want to thank the Friendship Village caregivers and Heartland Hospice workers at Friendship Village for all of their loving care to Betty. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to Bonhomme Church Sound Investment Music Department or The Chaplain Fund at Friendship Village Chesterfield. A service of the SCHRADER Funeral Home & Crematory. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch from July 11 to July 12, 2019