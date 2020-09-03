1/
Betty Boehmke
Boehmke, Betty (Moggio)

85, died September 1, 2020. Loving mother of Robert (Margaret) Moggio , Lisa Moggio (Chris Ramsey); grandmother of Melissa (Luis) Rawe; great-grandmother of Hunter, Harrison and Henry.

Services: Visitation, Marks Mortuary, 633 E. Lorena Ave., Wood River, IL 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Friday, September 4. Graveside Funeral and Burial in Rose Lawn Memory Gardens , Bethalto, IL 12:30 p.m. Friday.



Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 3, 2020.
September 2, 2020
Hi loved ones of Betty,
I know I was only granted a short amount of time with Betty, about 1 year or so, but I can tell you in the time I was able to work and be around her every day, it made my difficult job worth it. She always knew how to cheer me up if I was having a hard day at work, and I knew how to cheer her up the best I could if she was having a bad day. She was such a radiant woman with the biggest heart and welcoming smile. You all are so lucky to have had a wonderful mother, or grandmother in ur life. I know she touched my heart in ways I will never be able to fully explain. But I do know that my fondest memories are the days we people watched and ate breakfast together, even if it was 10:30 am. I’m sending lots of love and condolences to you all. I wish I could be there in person to give you well wishes, but I’m away at school. Always remember you had such a wonderful mom, she spoke so fondly of you all every day and I loved hearing about her life over the years with you all. Lots of love and special prayers to each and everyone of you,
Samantha Tipton
(Meridian Village worker)
Samantha Tipton
Friend
