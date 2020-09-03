Betty Boehmke

Hi loved ones of Betty,
I know I was only granted a short amount of time with Betty, about 1 year or so, but I can tell you in the time I was able to work and be around her every day, it made my difficult job worth it. She always knew how to cheer me up if I was having a hard day at work, and I knew how to cheer her up the best I could if she was having a bad day. She was such a radiant woman with the biggest heart and welcoming smile. You all are so lucky to have had a wonderful mother, or grandmother in ur life. I know she touched my heart in ways I will never be able to fully explain. But I do know that my fondest memories are the days we people watched and ate breakfast together, even if it was 10:30 am. I’m sending lots of love and condolences to you all. I wish I could be there in person to give you well wishes, but I’m away at school. Always remember you had such a wonderful mom, she spoke so fondly of you all every day and I loved hearing about her life over the years with you all. Lots of love and special prayers to each and everyone of you,
Samantha Tipton
(Meridian Village worker)
