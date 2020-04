Bluemlein, Betty E.

(nee Herrin), Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Beloved wife of the late George Bluemlein Jr.; dear mother of Patricia (Bob) Luther and Jan Ward; dear grandmother of Amy and Todd (Frankie) Luther, Shannon (Joe Volpo) Ward, Alison, Megan and Charlie Ward; great-grandmother of 4; dear aunt of Katherine Stepputat-Marty and Art (Jackie) Stepputat Jr.

Services: Funeral services are being canceled. Private Interment at St. Paul Churchyard Cemetery.