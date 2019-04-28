Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Ellen Withoelter. View Sign Service Information Baue St. Charles 620 Jefferson St St. Charles , MO 63301 (636)-940-1000 Send Flowers Obituary

Withoelter, Betty Ellen (nee: Hickman), of Saint Charles, MO, passed away Thursday, April 25, 2019 at the age of 97. Loving wife of the late Ray A. Withoelter; beloved daughter of the late Robert and Lina Hickman; devoted mother of Sandra (Ashok) Chawla, and the late Don Withoelter; cherished grandmother of Erika Chawla, Tom Withoelter, Julia (Will) Brandt, and Mary Withoelter; treasured great-grandmother of two; dear mother-in-law of Leslie Turner. Betty is preceded in death by her four brothers, Charles Hickman, Robert Hickman, Leonard Hickman, Joseph Hickman; and three sisters, Jane Marie Bryan, Clara Belle Crouch, and Jennavie Hickman. Betty was a lifetime member of the American Legion Aux #312 and Immanuel Lutheran Church. She was loving, supportive, will be remembered as a wonderful mother, grandmother, greatgrandmother, and friend. The family wishes to acknowledge with gratitude the staff of Windsor Estates of St. Charles, for their kindness and loving care. Betty was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Services: The family is being served by Baue Funeral Home. Visitation will be held Tuesday, April 30, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. 11:00 a.m. at Baue Funeral Home, 620 Jefferson Street, St. Charles, MO. Funeral Service to follow at 11:00 a.m. Interment St. Charles Memorial Gardens. Memorials may be made in Betty's honor to Immanuel Lutheran Church. Visit





