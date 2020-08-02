1/
Betty Faye Brimer
Brimer, Betty Faye

July 29, 2020 beloved wife of the late Milton Brimer; dear mother and mother-in-law of Larry Brimer (Jan) and Audree Bueckman (Dick); dear sister and sister-in-law of the late Florence Jacques (late Robert) and late Clara Schnurr (late Norman); dear grandmother of Mike Brimer (Beth), Daniel Bueckman (Blake) and Debbie Copilevitz (Marc); dear great-grandmother of Joshua and Charlotte Brimer, Jacob and Dylan Bueckman and Leah, Abigail and Zachary Copilevitz; our dear aunt, cousin and friend.

Services: Private family services were held. Please visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information.

BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE



Published in Post - Dispatch on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Berger Memorial Chapel
9430 Olive Blvd
St Louis, MO 63132
3143610622
