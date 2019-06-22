Marting, Betty I. (nee Ittel) alive in Heaven with the Lord, Wednesday, June 19, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Richard E. Marting; dear mother of Terri (Brad) Gibson, Mark (Debbie) Marting, Paul (Beth) Marting and Jim (Joella) Marting; loving grandmother of Ryan (Meredith) Gibson, Megan Gibson, Matthew, Sarah, Kate and Luke Marting; special great-grandmother of Juliet and Tess Gibson; dearest sister of Maurine (late Don) Clarke; dear sisterin-law of Lois (late C.J.) Estes; our aunt and friend to many. Services: Visitation Sunday, June 23rd from 4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary, 6464 Chippewa St.; Visitation at church Monday, 9:00 a.m. until time of service at 10:00 a.m. at The Lutheran Church of Webster Gardens, 8749 Watson Rd.; Interment to follow at Mount Hope Cemetery. If desired, memorial contributions in Betty's name may be made to The Lutheran Church of Webster Gardens. www.hoffmeistercolonial.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 22, 2019