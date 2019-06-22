Betty I. Marting (1930 - 2019)
Service Information
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary
6464 Chippewa Street
St. Louis, MO 63109
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Service
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
The Lutheran Church of Webster Gardens
8749 Watson Rd
Obituary
Marting, Betty I. (nee Ittel) alive in Heaven with the Lord, Wednesday, June 19, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Richard E. Marting; dear mother of Terri (Brad) Gibson, Mark (Debbie) Marting, Paul (Beth) Marting and Jim (Joella) Marting; loving grandmother of Ryan (Meredith) Gibson, Megan Gibson, Matthew, Sarah, Kate and Luke Marting; special great-grandmother of Juliet and Tess Gibson; dearest sister of Maurine (late Don) Clarke; dear sisterin-law of Lois (late C.J.) Estes; our aunt and friend to many. Services: Visitation Sunday, June 23rd from 4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary, 6464 Chippewa St.; Visitation at church Monday, 9:00 a.m. until time of service at 10:00 a.m. at The Lutheran Church of Webster Gardens, 8749 Watson Rd.; Interment to follow at Mount Hope Cemetery. If desired, memorial contributions in Betty's name may be made to The Lutheran Church of Webster Gardens. www.hoffmeistercolonial.com

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 22, 2019
