Betty J. Hunt

Betty J. Hunt Obituary
Hunt, Betty J. (nee White), called home to God, Monday, April 15, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Paul Hunt. Dear mother of Joy (Donald Hetherington) Hunt and Sharon (Leonard) Politte; grandmother of 3; great-grandmother of 9; dear sister-in-law, aunt and friend to many. Services: Funeral Service at the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road, Ballwin, Thursday, 7:00 p.m. Interment on Friday at Rosebud Cemetery, Rosebud, KY. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Mercy Hospice. Visitation on Thursday from 4:00 p.m. until the time of the service at 7:00 p.m. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 17, 2019
