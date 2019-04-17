|
Hunt, Betty J. (nee White), called home to God, Monday, April 15, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Paul Hunt. Dear mother of Joy (Donald Hetherington) Hunt and Sharon (Leonard) Politte; grandmother of 3; great-grandmother of 9; dear sister-in-law, aunt and friend to many. Services: Funeral Service at the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road, Ballwin, Thursday, 7:00 p.m. Interment on Friday at Rosebud Cemetery, Rosebud, KY. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Mercy Hospice. Visitation on Thursday from 4:00 p.m. until the time of the service at 7:00 p.m. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 17, 2019