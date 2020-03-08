Betty J. Price

Alexander - White - Mullen Funeral Home
11101 Saint Charles Rock Road
St. Ann, MO
63074
(314)-739-1133
Price, Betty J.

92, on Saturday, February 29, 2020. Born On September 23 1927 to the late William Ehrhard and Mary (nee Lang) Ehrhard. Beloved wife of the late Frank W. Price; loving mother of Pamela L. Price; dear sister of the late Earl, Harvey, Russell, Harold, and Norman Ehrhard. Dear sister of the late Helen Molter and Gladys Sand.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Betty's honor to the or Kidney Foundation.

Services: Funeral service Wednesday, March 11, 2020, 9:30 a.m., at Hope Lutheran Church, 10701 St. Cosmas Ln., St Ann, MO 63074. Interment will follow at Jefferson Barracks Cemetery. Visitation Tuesday, March 10, 2020, 4:00-8:00 p.m., Alexander White-Mullen Funeral Home. Condolences may be offered at www.alexanderstlouis.com


Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 8, 2020
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.