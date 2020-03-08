Price, Betty J.

92, on Saturday, February 29, 2020. Born On September 23 1927 to the late William Ehrhard and Mary (nee Lang) Ehrhard. Beloved wife of the late Frank W. Price; loving mother of Pamela L. Price; dear sister of the late Earl, Harvey, Russell, Harold, and Norman Ehrhard. Dear sister of the late Helen Molter and Gladys Sand.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Betty's honor to the or Kidney Foundation.

Services: Funeral service Wednesday, March 11, 2020, 9:30 a.m., at Hope Lutheran Church, 10701 St. Cosmas Ln., St Ann, MO 63074. Interment will follow at Jefferson Barracks Cemetery. Visitation Tuesday, March 10, 2020, 4:00-8:00 p.m., Alexander White-Mullen Funeral Home. Condolences may be offered at www.alexanderstlouis.com