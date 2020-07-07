Rehkop, Betty J.

Of St. Louis, received her angel wings on Sat., July 4, 2020 at St. Clare Hospital at the age of 86. She had struggled with ill health for the past year and suffered a major heart attack on June 29. Her family was at her bedside when she passed.

Betty was born Jan., 29, 1934 in Elvins, MO to the late Benjamin Ralph and Ruth Mae (Nee Barks) Nash. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Beulah Nash, Bill Nash, Oma Nash Wigger, Louis Nash, Marie Nash Farmer and her grandson, Sean Dooley. Betty is survived by her husband, Lindell Rehkop, daughter, Jan Rehkop Christianson, son-in-law, Brian Christianson, grandson, Michael Dooley, granddaughter-in-law, Michelle Dooley, great-grandsons, Jack, Dominic, Aiden and Julian Dooley and sister, Louise Nash Cross. She was an amazing wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who lived each day filled with joy, enthusiasm and devotion to her family. She lived well, laughed often and loved much.

Services: Visitation at KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY Chapel 5255 Lemay Ferry Road Fri., July 10, 9am until funeral ceremony at 10am. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital appreciated.