St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
12:15 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
12:30 PM
Seven Holy Founders Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Rumbolo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty J. Rumbolo

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty J. Rumbolo Obituary

Rumbolo, Betty J.

(nee Bolton) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Thursday, December 5, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John A. Rumbolo, Sr.; loving mother of John (Lisa) Rumbolo, Diane Welker and Lisa (Charles) Jellinek; dear grandmother of Dominic, Gina, Amber, Lindsey, Justin, Matthew and Joseph. Dear great-grandmother of Jackson, Nicolas and Sloan; dear sister of Raymond Bolton, Juanita Reichert and the late Virginia Garrett; dear sister-in-law of Viola and the late Sam (the late Rose) and Carlo Rumbolo; dear aunt, and friend to many.

The Rumbolo family wishes to thank Betty's caregivers for their loving care.

Services: Funeral from KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Monday, December 9, 12:15 p.m. to Seven Holy Founders Catholic Church for 12:30 p.m. Mass. Entombment Resurrection Mausoleum. Masses or memorials to Mercy Health Foundation preferred. Visitation Sunday, 3-8 p.m.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
Download Now