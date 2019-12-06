|
Rumbolo, Betty J.
(nee Bolton) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Thursday, December 5, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John A. Rumbolo, Sr.; loving mother of John (Lisa) Rumbolo, Diane Welker and Lisa (Charles) Jellinek; dear grandmother of Dominic, Gina, Amber, Lindsey, Justin, Matthew and Joseph. Dear great-grandmother of Jackson, Nicolas and Sloan; dear sister of Raymond Bolton, Juanita Reichert and the late Virginia Garrett; dear sister-in-law of Viola and the late Sam (the late Rose) and Carlo Rumbolo; dear aunt, and friend to many.
The Rumbolo family wishes to thank Betty's caregivers for their loving care.
Services: Funeral from KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Monday, December 9, 12:15 p.m. to Seven Holy Founders Catholic Church for 12:30 p.m. Mass. Entombment Resurrection Mausoleum. Masses or memorials to Mercy Health Foundation preferred. Visitation Sunday, 3-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 6, 2019