Schrader Funeral Homes & Crematory
14960 Manchester Rd
Ballwin, MO 63011-4623
(636) 227-5511
Sibbing, Betty J. (nee Dempsey), baptized into the Hope of Christ's Resurrection, Thursday, May 2, 2019. Beloved wife of Louis E. Sibbing; dearest mother of Mary (Glenn) Smith, Lori (Russ) Harmon and Nancy (John) Shreve; dear grandmother of David (Emily) Harmon, Scott Smith, Lisa (Andrew) Cole, Sarah (Chad) Gettinger, Paul Smith, Sam, Patrick, Jacob and Spencer Shreve; sister-in-law of Charlotte Maddox and Martin Sibbing; Betty devoted her life to caring for her husband, children and grandchildren with love. This was her life. Services: Funeral from the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Monday, May 6, 9:30 a.m. to St. Clare of Assisi Catholic Church, Ellisville for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment Calvary Cemetery, Quincy, IL. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Catholic Charities. Visitation Sunday, May 5, 4-8 p.m. Friends may sign the family's online guestbook at Schrader.com.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 3, 2019
