Siems, Betty J.

85, passed Friday, 10/11. Loving wife of the late Lawrence Siems; dear mother of Sharon Grace, and David and Steven (Ally) Siems; dear grandmother of Hannah and Megan; dear sister of the late Geraldine Intfeld and William Sutton. Betty was an active member of Salem Lutheran Church, including 26 years of singing in the choir. She also enjoyed painting and gardening.

Services: Visit Tues. 10/15, from 9 a.m. until the time of Service at 11 a.m., both at Salem Lutheran Church. Interment Sunset Memorial Park.