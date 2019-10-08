Ullrich, Betty J.

Asleep in Jesus, Betty Jeanette Ullrich (nee Abell), on Monday, October 7, 2019. Preceded in death by her husband Dr. Ray Ullrich; mother of Kip (Bill) Fechner, Janis (Mike) Dillon and Dr. Chris (Mary) Ullrich; grandmother of Jessica, Alexander (Anna), Robert (Stacie), Patrick (Melissa), Luke (Allyson), David (Kendra) and Sean; great-grandmother of Samuel, Mabel, Heidi and Margot.

Services: Both Visitation and Funeral will be at St. Thomas/Holy Spirit Lutheran Church, 3980 So. Lindbergh, Sunset Hills, MO. Visitation on Tuesday, October 8 from 4-7 p.m. Family will receive friends at 10 a.m. before Funeral on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at 11 a.m. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to St. Thomas/Holy Spirit Lutheran Church.