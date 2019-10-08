Betty J. Ullrich

Service Information
St Thomas-Holy Spirit Elca
3980 S Lindbergh Blvd
Sappington, MO 63127
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
St. Thomas/Holy Spirit Lutheran Church
3980 So. Lindbergh
Sunset Hills, MO
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Thomas/Holy Spirit Lutheran Church
3980 So. Lindbergh
Sunset Hills, MO
Funeral
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Thomas/Holy Spirit Lutheran Church
3980 So. Lindbergh
Sunset Hills, MO
Obituary
Ullrich, Betty J.

Asleep in Jesus, Betty Jeanette Ullrich (nee Abell), on Monday, October 7, 2019. Preceded in death by her husband Dr. Ray Ullrich; mother of Kip (Bill) Fechner, Janis (Mike) Dillon and Dr. Chris (Mary) Ullrich; grandmother of Jessica, Alexander (Anna), Robert (Stacie), Patrick (Melissa), Luke (Allyson), David (Kendra) and Sean; great-grandmother of Samuel, Mabel, Heidi and Margot.

Services: Both Visitation and Funeral will be at St. Thomas/Holy Spirit Lutheran Church, 3980 So. Lindbergh, Sunset Hills, MO. Visitation on Tuesday, October 8 from 4-7 p.m. Family will receive friends at 10 a.m. before Funeral on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at 11 a.m. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to St. Thomas/Holy Spirit Lutheran Church.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 8, 2019
