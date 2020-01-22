Weltig, Betty J.

(nee Schaetty), age 87, peacefully on January 16, 2020. Wife of the late Joseph Weltig; dear mother of Sheila (David) Fieselman, Tony (Kim) Weltig, Tim (JoAnn) Weltig, Laura (Fred) Steinmann and the late Steven Weltig; dear grandmother of Heather (Phillip) Schroeder, Kelly (Brandon) Cope, Emily & Phillip Deters, Cody Parks, Angela (Richard) Slaughter, Daltn & Daniel Weltig; dear great grandmother of Makenzie, Mia, Christian, Devyn, Alyse, Kadynce, Logan, Liberty and Zoe; dear sister, sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend of many.

Services: Visitation Saturday, 9 a.m. until service time at 11 a.m. at JOHN L. ZIEGENHEIN & SONS Funeral Homes – South County Chapel. Interment Mount Hope Cemetery.