passed away peacefully on June 15, 2020. Betty was born July 2, 1923 in St Louis, Missouri to Lillian and Milton Bialick. After her parents divorced, Betty was mostly raised by her Aunt Eva Brown and her maternal grandparents. Being an only child, she always referred to her cousins Tobie Liebert, Annette Gilden and Shirley Gilbert as her sisters. After graduating from Southwest High School, she worked for her Aunt Ann and Uncle Phil Abrams' Westchester Hat

Company, where she met her soulmate and future husband Macy Abrams. They were married for 60 years until Macy died in 2004.

Betty loved golf and was a member of Women's District Golf, playing at Triple A, Cherry Hills, and Meadowbrook Country Club. She was a superb knitter, played Mah Jongg for years and then bridge with the same dear friends until they eventually just became a lunch group. She made friends easily, nurturing lifelong friendships from every neighborhood where she lived. She volunteered and was active at Temple Shaare Emeth and other Jewish organizations. She especially enjoyed transcribing books into Braille for the blind.

The most important thing in Betty's life was her family. She was the perfect wife, mother, friend and hostess. She was always there for her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews with smiles, hugs, words of wisdom, funny family stories and kindness. She had an incredible memory and helped to create an Abrams family oral history.

She is survived by her daughter Karen Engman, Des Moines, IA, and sons Alan Abrams (Cindy), Garrison, NY, and James Abrams (Tom Chiang), San Francisco, CA, and grandchildren, Katie Rice (Josh), Madison, WI, Allison Bearden (Michael), South Pasadena, CA, Todd Engman (Melissa), Belfast, UK, and Joshua Abrams, Ithaca, NY and great grandchildren Arlo and Etta Rice, Talula, Archie, and Pearl Bearden, and Hattie and Goldie Engman. Betty was predeceased by her husband Macy Abrams and her son-in-law Arny Engman.

The family wishes to thank her caregivers Michelle Townsend, Marlowe Townsend, Markeeta Townsend, Maureen Townsend, Gabrielle Mathews, and Leary Jackson and her housekeeper Kathy Janko.

Services: A private family service will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Harvey Kornblum Jewish Food Pantry, c/o Jewish Family & Children's Service, 10950 Schuetz Road, St. Louis, MO 63146 or to the charity of your choice. Please visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information.

