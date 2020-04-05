Donahoe, Betty Jane

(nee Beffa) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, March 30, 2020. Beloved wife to the late James L. Donahoe, M.D.; dear mother of James L. (Rona), John J.. (deceased), Michael M. (Debra), Linda M. (Ray) Wheeler, Mary A. Donahoe and Peter F. (Teresa); cherished daughter of Martin A. and Alice A. Beffa, cousin to Dale (Jackie) Ruthsatz and had 14 grandchildren Caitlin (Dustin), James, John (Ioana), Matthew (Jenny), Meaghan, Patrick, Jake, Tim, Andrew, Peter, Brian, Mitchell, Adam and Eric and 4 great-grandchildren Danny, Harrison, Henry & Benjamin.

Betty graduated from St. Joseph's Academy High School and Fontbonne College. She was an amazing artist, using all different formats, creating especially wonderful renderings in charcoal of her children. She loved antiques and books, and always remembered to send a birthday or anniversary card to her family or close friends often with a nice gift!

Betty was witty, had an engineering mind, great sense of humor, loved tennis, swimming and was a prolific cribbage, gin rummy and pinochle player.

Services: A celebration memorial will be held at a later time due to government rules. She will be interred at Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions to Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital. In lieu of flowers, please refer to www.luptonchapel.com for condolences.

A SERVICE

OF

LUPTON CHAPEL