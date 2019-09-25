St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint Catherine Laboure Catholic Church
740 Sappington Road
St Louis, MO
View Map
Betty Jane Fucoloro Obituary

Fucoloro, Betty Jane

Betty, born 91 years ago to the late Frank and Bessie Robinson, passed away on September 22, 2019. Loving wife of the late Thomas Fucoloro. Proud and loving mother of their 8 children: Dianne Cole, Debbie (Bob) Crepin, Vicki (late Michael) Seeburger, Judy (Mike) Bubash, Steve (Debbie) Fucoloro, Greg Fucoloro (Vicki Larson), Amy (Richard) Mabie, and Jennifer Fucoloro. Cherished Maw Maw to 15 grandchildren: Brian (Erin) Cole, Rebecca (Chris) Silvernale, Adam (Dorothy) Crepin, Jeffery Seeburger (Jamie Stumpf), David (Amy) Seeburger, Sarah Bubash (Eric Thomas), Connie Bubash (Sam McMillan), Michael Bubash Jr., Katie (Matt) Pollihan, Tom Fucoloro (Kelli Refer), Angela (Jason) Lievanos, Matthew Fucoloro, Lauren Fucoloro, Emily (Jake) Kittrell, and Mark Simpson. Great Maw Maw to 17. Beloved sister to Julia Fiorito and sister-in-law Phyllis Pellegrino.

A country girl born in Troy Mo, she raised 8 children calling this her greatest accomplishment. Family was her focus, always guiding and helping her children and their families. Her weekly lunches kept the family close and displayed her devotion to everyone close to her. These lunches often served nearly 20 people and she prepared the food for all saying afterwards "oh, it was nothing." Her words to live by were: Acceptance and Attitude. Betty was an avid quilter.

Services: Visitation: Friday, September 27, 4:00 to 8:00 at Kutis Funeral Home, 10151 Gravois, St. Louis, Mo 63123.Funeral service: Saturday, September 28, 10:00 AM at Saint Catherine Laboure Catholic Church, 9740 Sappington Road, St Louis, MO 63128. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Jude's Children Hospital or The Ronald McDonald House.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sept. 25, 2019
