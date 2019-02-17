Jones, Betty Jane (nee Miller) Mon., Feb. 11, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Dr. Ozgoncu Kamuran and Roger Jones; dear mother of Sue (Eric) Winschel, Dogan Kamuran, Deniz Kamuran and Jim (Late Elizabeth) (Terri) Kamuran; loving grandmother of Brice, Kevin (Regi Alsonso), Angela, Kamran, Woutha, Hamad, Khalid, Mohammad, Jazzy, Ali, Frank (Jen), Isabel Ayla, Amanda, Matthew and the late Adam; dear sister of the late Joan and Jimmy Miller. Services: Funeral at the ORTMANN STIPANOVICH Funeral Home, 12444 Olive Blvd., Creve Coeur, Sat., Feb. 23 at 11 a.m. Interment Bellerive Gardens Cemetery. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Friday. Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home osfuneralhomes.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 17, 2019