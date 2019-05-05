Grossman, Betty Jane Joseph April 27, 2019. Beloved widow of Jack Grossman; dear mother and mother-in-law of Jim (Jane) Grossman and John Grossman; dear grandmother of Dan (Caryl Feldacker) Grossman and Leslie (Brian) Moynihan; dear greatgrandmother of Carter and Amelia Moynihan, Matai and Natan Feldacker-Grossman. She was a retired Teachers' Aide in the Parkway School District. She was known to many as a loving friend, an avid traveler, a generous baker, and a kind neighbor at Parkway Gardens and the Brentmoor. Mrs. Grossman donated her body to the Washington University School of Medicine. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions preferred to the Harvey Kornblum Jewish Food Pantry or . Please visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information. BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 5, 2019