Grossman, Betty Jane Joseph April 27, 2019. Beloved widow of Jack Grossman; dear mother and mother-in-law of Jim (Jane) Grossman and John Grossman; dear grandmother of Dan (Caryl Feldacker) Grossman and Leslie (Brian) Moynihan; dear great-grandmother of Carter and Amelia Moynihan, Matai and Natan FeldackerGrossman. Services: A memorial service will be held on Sunday, June 9, 2:30 p.m. at the Brentmoor Retirement Community. Memorial contributions preferred to the Harvey Kornblum Jewish Food Pantry or . Please visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information. BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 2, 2019
