Mantro, Betty Jane

(nee Roman) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Friday, September 13, 2019, at the age of 92.

Beloved wife of the late Joseph J. Mantro Sr. of 70 years; dearest mother of Sharon (the late Rex) Sloan, Sue Mantro, Sandy (Mike) Walsh, Barb (Steve) Alderson and Joe (Lisa) Mantro; dear grandmother of Jason, Aaron Sloan, Jessie (Mike) Steele, Jacob Kohnen, Katie (Justin) Vogt, Kelly Walsh, Dominic and Anthony Mantro; dear great-grandmother of Kerri, Abby, Molly Steele, Hunter and Ruby Vogt; sister of the late Doris (George) Machino; our dear aunt, cousin and friend of many.

Services: Funeral Thursday, Sept. 19, 10:00 a.m. from HUTCHENS MORTUARY, 675 Graham Rd. to St. Rose Philippine Duchesne, 2650 Parker Rd. for 10:30 a.m. Mass. Interment Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the USO of Missouri. Visitation Wednesday, 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. www.hutchensfuneralhomes.com