Sanftleben, Betty Jane

(nee Zimmer) Passed away on Wednesday, December 18, 2019. Beloved wife of 64 years to the late George Sanfteben; loving mother of Kurt (Gail) Sanftleben and Susan (John) Schumer; dearest grandmother of Scott (Wendy) Swanson, Amy (Jason) Collier, Kristen (Jon) Smith, Jeanette (Robert "B.J.") Heuermann and Carolyn (Spencer) Jordan; dear great-grandmother of 10.

Services: Memorial visitation at Laclede Groves Chapel, 723 S. Laclede Station Rd., Saturday, January 18, 10:00 AM until the funeral service at 11:00 AM.. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Lutheran Senior Services Benevolent Care Fund.