Flatt, Betty Jean

Thursday, October 17, 2019, Betty Jean Flatt (Martin), 83; loving wife of the late Clyde Bennett Flatt. Dear mother of Bennett (Debi) Flatt, Barbara Hendricks, Bruce Flatt (deceased), and Brenda (Jeffrey) Skrivan. Adoring grandmother of Kerri (Dennis) Buck, Dala (Jason) Billingsley, Bryan (Amy) Flatt, Brittney (Michael) Steinbruegge, Molly (Joseph) Theismann and Daniel Skrivan. Great Grandmother of Zaney, Kami, Dylan, Wade, Brooklyn and Marleigh.

Services: Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. Monday, October 21, 2019 in the Wilson Mortuary Salem Chapel.

Funeral Service will be held at 12:00 p.m. Monday, October 21, 2019 in the Wilson Mortuary Salem Chapel. Burial to follow in the Mount Hermon Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction and care of Wilson Mortuary of Salem, Missouri.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Betty Flatt to the or and left at Wilson Mortuary.

