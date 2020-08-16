1/
Betty Jean Gierse
Gierse, Betty Jean

(nee Wallis) passed away on Wednesday, August 12, 2020. Beloved daughter of the late William H. and Laura O. Wallis (nee Adams); loving sister of the late William Harold Wallis; dearest aunt of Joe Wallis, Kim (Dennis) McGrath, Mark Wallis, Chuck Wallis and Nina Cunningham and Mike (Chris) McKenna; dear great-aunt to Stephanie (Patrick) Winkler, Staci (Tom) Powers, John (Erin) Wallis, Brittni (Scott) Davis, Samantha (Adam) Gibson, Nealey Wallis, Amanda Cunningham and Tim McKenna; dear great-great-aunt to Kensie, Jackson, Porter, Palmer, Nash, Kailyn, April, Hannah, Holly and Kashton. She is survived by her loving companion, Kenny.

Services: Funeral at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Wednesday, August 19, 9 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation Tuesday 4-8 p.m.




Published in Post - Dispatch on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
18
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
AUG
19
Funeral
09:00 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
