Gierse, Betty Jean
(nee Wallis) passed away on Wednesday, August 12, 2020. Beloved daughter of the late William H. and Laura O. Wallis (nee Adams); loving sister of the late William Harold Wallis; dearest aunt of Joe Wallis, Kim (Dennis) McGrath, Mark Wallis, Chuck Wallis and Nina Cunningham and Mike (Chris) McKenna; dear great-aunt to Stephanie (Patrick) Winkler, Staci (Tom) Powers, John (Erin) Wallis, Brittni (Scott) Davis, Samantha (Adam) Gibson, Nealey Wallis, Amanda Cunningham and Tim McKenna; dear great-great-aunt to Kensie, Jackson, Porter, Palmer, Nash, Kailyn, April, Hannah, Holly and Kashton. She is survived by her loving companion, Kenny.
Services: Funeral at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Wednesday, August 19, 9 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation Tuesday 4-8 p.m.