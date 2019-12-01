Oberman, Betty Jean

November 29, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Harvey J. Oberman; dear mother and mother-in-law of Steven Oberman (Susan), Ellen Scholten (John) and Todd Oberman (Laura Davis); dear grandmother of Rachel, David and Emily Scholten, Joshua and Nina Rose and Kira Oberman; dear sister and sister-in-law of Hortense Goodman (late Arnold); dear sister-in-law of the late Roberta Sidel (late Jerome) and late Stanley Oberman (late Sandra); dear aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend.

Services: Funeral service Monday, Dec. 2, 10:30 a.m. at Berger Memorial Chapel, 9430 Olive Blvd. Visitation Monday after 10:00 a.m. Interment Beth Hamedrosh Hagodol Cemetery. Memorial contributions preferred to a . Please visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information.

