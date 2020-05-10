Schuster, Betty Jean On Wednesday, May 6, 2020, Betty died peacefully in her home, surrounded by the love of her family. Betty was born May 20, 1928 in St. Louis, the oldest child of George and Virginia Wilkinson. She is survived by her sister, Dorothy and her brother, Tom (Joan). Her memory also lives on with her five children: Ginny, Greg (Dianne), Kathy (Dennis), Mark (Tammy) and Susan (Rick). Her eight grandchildren: Melissa, Matthew, Nick, Kyle, Claire, Andrew, Jordan and Greg. Also, six great-grandchildren: William, Ethan, Emma, Emerson, Micah and Nora. Among her large extended family there are nieces, nephews, cousins and in-laws too numerous to mention, as well as many friends who will mourn her passing. She surrounded us with books, good cooking, common sense advice, and laughter. She was the matriarch of our family and the touchstone of our lives. Our devotion to her is a testament to a long life, well-lived. Her strength and dignity in the face of her declining health has been an example to us all. Our gratitude goes to our sister Kathy, who was Mom's unfailing caregiver and companion over the last several years. Because of her, Mom's wish to die at home was fulfilled. In keeping with her generous spirit, Betty donated her body as an anatomical gift, so a gathering to celebrate her life will be held later. Our Mom was a great cook. In this time of COVID-19, please consider a donation in her honor to your local Food Bank.



