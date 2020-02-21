|
|
Little, Betty Kreder
Formerly of Frontenac, MO passed away peacefully on February 17, 2020 at the age of 90. Betty was born February 9, 1930 to the late Waldo Abraham Fredrick and Adele Elise Hemsath Kreder of St. Charles, MO. Married for 67 years to the late Robert C. Little. Survived by her four children, Susan Burr (Buddy), Martha McCoy (Mike), Jim Little (Kathleen DeVine) and Liz Little; sisters Gladys Sims (Russ), Debbie Coleman (Keith) and brother Earl Kreder (Kay). Preceded in death by brothers Kermit (Pat, deceased) and Waldo (Kay) Kreder; grandmother to Lauren McCoy (Mike O'Bryan), Emily Hoyt (Ben) and Colton Nappier.
Betty graduated from St. Charles High School in 1948. She attended Stevens Finishing School and had modeling positions with Famous-Barr and Mademoiselle. Following graduation Betty was hired by McDonnell Aircraft Company. In 1949, Betty was crowned McDonnell Aircraft Company's Sky Queen and was introduced to Chief Test Pilot, Bob Little by James S. McDonnell. Five months later she married her love.
Betty had a curious mind that led her to develop her interests in art, music, history and current events. Betty took pride in her German heritage and did extensive research in the genealogy of her family. At home she could be found sewing, gardening, decorating her beautiful home and entertaining. She became an avid golfer developing many friendships through her golf associations. Her love of the outdoors took her on a number of camping, hunting and fishing trips with Bob. Betty was known for her sense of humor as well as her sense of style. Always the adventurous travelers, she and Bob made friends worldwide.
Services: Monday, February 24th, 2020 at BOPP Chapel, 10610 Manchester Rd., in Kirkwood, MO. Visitation 11 a.m. until time of Service at 12 p.m. Interment Bellerive Gardens Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Missouri Botanical Garden, St. Louis Symphony or St. Charles Historical Society. www.boppchapel.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 21, 2020