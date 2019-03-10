|
Baker, Betty L. (nee Applegate), Saturday, March 9, 2019. Beloved wife of Edward E. Baker; dear mother of Michael L. Sr. (Linda) Ehret, Leroy W. (Debbie) Ehret, Vickie (Tom) Reinkemeyer and Bettilee (Rick) Voirol; dear step-mother of Kelly (Bridget), Donnie (Janet) and Phil (Melinda) Baker; our dear grandmother, great-grandmother, sister-in-law and friend. Services: Funeral from KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Tuesday, March 12, 11 a.m. Interment Park Lawn Cemetery, In lieu of flowers, contributions to appreciated. Visitation Monday, 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 10, 2019